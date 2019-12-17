CBI arrests NHDC official for allegedly accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Rajeev Sharma, Deputy General Manager (HR) of NHDC, Bhopal for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

A case was registered on a complaint under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against the accused, CBI stated.



It was alleged that the complainant works as a Manager in a security agency and this security agency provides security to the PSU. This agency got the tender for providing security to NHDC Ltd, Bhopal. The DGM (HR), NHDC, Bhopal allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant in lieu of passing the bills. CBI laid a trap and caught the DGM(HR) while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the residence and office premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused was produced before the competent court and remanded to judicial custody. (ANI)

