CBI arrests one for forging PMO's letter

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a person identified as Surendra Mittal in an on-going investigation into the forging of PMO letterhead.

A case was registered on February 27 earlier this year on a complaint received from the office of the Prime Minister, New Delhi.

It was alleged that a purported letter dated November 27, 2017 was shown as issued on the PMO letterhead under the signature of a Joint Secretary in PMO, as addressed to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to favour Villayati Ram Mittal, Navi Mumbai in connection with the development of Plot bearing CTS No. 418 (pt.), Ghausia Compound, Bandra (East), Mumbai, read a statement from the CBI.It was also alleged that the local authorities were "biased and helping some other developers."Moreover, it was alleged that the Secretary, Bandra East Ghausia Compound CHS Ltd, Bandra (E), Mumbai, has submitted application dated December 11, 2017, along with the copy of the purported letter before the Apex Grievance Redressal Committee, Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Mumbai.However, the office of the Prime Minister, New Delhi, has informed that no such letter has been sent by the officer, CBI has stated.It was also revealed during the investigation that the said application was allegedly submitted on the forged letterhead of "CDP & Company", a firm of an advocate.The signature on the application was not of the said advocate. However, it was allegedly signed by Secretary of Bandra East Ghausia Compound, Bandra (East), Mumbai with the rubber stamp of the society.It was also found that Salim Shaikh, Secretary of Bandra East Ghausia Compound, Bandra (East), Mumbai and Surinder Mittal had allegedly possessed the copy of the said purported letter of PMO dated November 27, 2017 and used as genuine before the Apex Grievance Redressal Committee of Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Bandra, Mumbai.The arrested accused is being produced today before the Competent Court at Mumbai. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)