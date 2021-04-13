CBI arrests senior passport assistant for taking bribe

A CBI official here said that the agency arrested Kumar for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from the complainant.

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it has arrested Adarsh Kumar, a senior Passport Assistant posted at the Regional Passport Office in Jammu in an alleged bribery case.

The agency had registered a case on a complaint alleging that the official had demanded a bribe for issuance of his passport in January 2020.

"The complainant was informed that an FIR has been registered against him and due to this, issuance of passport was pending. The complainant however informed that he has been acquitted in the said FIR. Thereafter, the complainant visited Passport Office, Jammu and met Kumar," he said.

Kumar allegedly demanded bribe of Rs 5,000 for issuing the passport but agreed to accept Rs 4,000 after negotiation, the CBI official said.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 4,000. After his arrest, searches were conducted at the residential premises of Kumar at Jammu and Lucknow," he said.

