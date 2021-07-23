CBI arrests senior statistical officer in bribery case from Mumbai

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): A Senior Statistical Officer of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in Mumbai for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed on Friday.



According to a press release issued by CBI, the accused demanded Rs 10,000 as an undue advantage from the complainant for submission and closure of the Final Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) Return for his company.

"CBI laid a trap and caught Senior Statistical Officer red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs. 10,000 from the complainant. During searches at the premises of the accused, various incriminating documents/articles were recovered," it said.

The accused was produced before the Competent Court and was remanded to police custody till July 23.

Further, he was produced today before the Court of Special Judge, Thane and remanded to Judicial Custody for 14 days. (ANI)

