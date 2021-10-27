CBI arrests six in bank fraud case, conducts searches

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested six accused in an ongoing investigation of a bank fraud case related to alleged overseas remittances of foreign exchange of about Rs 6,000 crore.
Searches are being conducted at 14 premises associated with the said accused which led to recovery of several incriminating documents, the agency said.
The case was registered in 2015 on a complaint from Bank of Baroda alleging that unknown bank officials of its Ashok Vihar Branch abused their official position in conspiracy with 59 current accountholders and allowed overseas remittances of foreign exchange illegally of Rs 6,000 crore (approx)
A chargesheet was filed in the court of special judge on December 12, 2015 against then AGM and then Forex Officer, of the bank.
--IANS
miz/vd