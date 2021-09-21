CBI arrests two foreigners in Rs 100 cr Chennai Port Trust fraud case

The CBI said that the search operation was carried out at Ramapuram locality here and identified two foreign nationals, Boussiomo Steve Bertrand Yannick, and Musasa Ilunga Lucien @ Bo Bo, allegedly residents of Cameroon and Congo, respectively.

Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said it has arrested two more accused, both foreign nationals, in connection with its ongoing investigation of a case related to foreclosure of fixed deposits of Chennai Port Trust.

It was also alleged that they were reportedly in the country on student visas but were not in possession of their original passports and were staying in Chennai.

During searches, laptops, mobile phones, cameras, printers and certain documents including those related to the Kamarajar Port Trust, the Chennai Port Trust, bank fixed deposits, and logos of different government organisations were found.

Both the arrested accused were produced before the competent court at Chennai.

The CBI had registered the case on July 31, 2020 on a complaint from the Indian Bank, Chennai against two private persons, Branch Manager, Indian Bank, Koyambedu branch, Chennai and other unknown public servants and private persons on the allegations of committing fraud, forgery, impersonation with the intention to cheat the bank to the tune of Rs 100,57,50,000.

It was further alleged that a loss to the tune of Rs 45,40,65,000 was caused to the Indian Bank by way of foreclosing/pre-closing of several term deposits created in the name of the Chennai Port Trust and also transferring/withdrawing the said amount through various accounts.

It was also alleged that the accused in conspiracy with each other canvassed the bank and the Chennai Port Trust for opening of term deposits in the bank's Koyembedu branch, and accordingly, 45 term deposits (FD) were created during the period between March 2020 and May 2020.

One of the accused allegedly impersonated the Deputy Director, Finance, of the Chennai Port Trust and opened fake current account in its name at the Koyambedu branch.

After receiving the investment from the Chennai Port Trust, the fixed deposit receipt was received by the accused from the bank directly.

The accused made duplicate bonds and submitted the forged bonds to the Chennai Port Trust.

With the original bonds in possession, the accused allegedly presented the same before the bank branch and pre-closed the term deposits one after another within few days of the original deposit.

The money received from the pre-closure of term deposits was allegedly credited into the fake Chennai Port Trust current account opened by the accused and subsequently transferred to 34 different accounts.

This money was withdrawn by the 27 account holders and handed over to the accused persons.

In that process, a total of Rs 100.57 crore was transferred from the Chennai Port Trust in five investments against which 45 term deposits of different amounts were created.

Out of the total amount invested, Rs 55.19 crore could be frozen after the detection of the fraud and remaining Rs 45,40,65,000 were swindled by the accused.

The CBI had earlier arrested nine accused and all are in judicial custody.

Searches were also conducted earlier at 22 locations including at Chennai, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, and Nagercoil.

