CBI arrests Uttarakhand SI while accepting Rs 1L bribe

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a sub-inspector (SI) posted with Uttarakhand Police in connection with a graft case of Rs five lakh.

CBI spokesperson R.C. Joshi told IANS, "The agency has arrested Hemant Khanduri, a sub-inspector of Uttarakhand Police posted in Dehradun, from Chandigarh for accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant, who is a taxi driver."