CBI books 6 IOB staff for misappropriation of depositor's money

Those booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation are Heli Veepuri, then Regional Resource Manager; V Suresh, Assistant Manager; M Adhinarayana, Clerk; D Narsimha Murali, Assistant Manager; Praveen Syam, Clerk; and K Sireesha, Assistant Manager.

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The CBI has booked six officials of Indian Overseas Bank in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada and Guntur and other unknown public servants and private persons on charge of misappropriating depositor's money and carried out searches at multiple locations.

The CBI searches were conducted at various premises in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, which led to recovery of several incriminating documents.

As per the complaint, Arogya Bhadratha Secretary was maintaining savings accounts with the bank's Mangalagiri Branch in Guntur, holding deposits of Rs 90 lakh each in four accounts and Rs 68,84,111 in another account, totalling Rs 428.84 lakh.

The bank officials and other accused entered into a conspiracy and closed the said four accounts without any request from the account holder.

The money in four accounts totalling Rs 387.71 lakh and Rs 68.84 lakh from the fifth account in Secretary's name were allegedly withdrawn on various dates and transferred to unrelated accounts after routing through various bank accounts and third-party accounts.

Thus, the accused allegedly misappropriated funds and caused a loss of around Rs 456.55 lakh, including interest, to the bank.

