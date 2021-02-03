CBI books ex-Uttar Pradesh district magistrate, 9 others in illegal mining case

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a former District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district and nine others for allegedly awarding fresh leases and renewing old ones to facilitate those involved in illegal mining of minor minerals.



As per a statement, searches at nine places led to the identification of documents of 44 immovable properties, bank account deposits, fixed deposits worth Rs 51 lakh, and a cash recovery of approximately Rs 10 lakh.

"It was alleged that during the year 2012-14, the then-District Magistrate of Kaushambi had awarded two fresh leases and renewed nine existing leases to the other accused to facilitate illegal mining of minor minerals in District Kaushambi (UP) without following the e-tendering procedure as mentioned in the orders of the Uttar Pradesh government," the statement said.



Around 36 bank accounts in the name of the said public servant and his family members at Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, New Delhi have also been recovered and keys of six lockers were found. Gold and silver jewellery worth approximately Rs 2.11 crore and around Rs 1 lakh rupees in old currency were found in the lockers.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

