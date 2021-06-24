CBI books Mumbai-based pvt firm for causing approximately Rs 2,435 cr loss to banks

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case against a Mumbai-based private company, its former executive and others for for causing an alleged loss of approximately Rs 2,435 crores to State Bank of India and other consortium member banks.



In a statement, the CBI said that it registered a case on a complaint filed by State Bank of India against the "private company based in Mumbai and others including its then CEO, then CFO, then directors and unknown persons, bank officials for causing an alleged loss of approximately Rs 2435 crore to State Bank of India and other consortium member banks".

"It was alleged that the said accused had cheated the SBI and other consortium member banks including--Bank of Maharashtra, Axis bank, Yes Bank, Corporation Bank, Barclays Bank, IndusInd Bank among others-- by way of diversion of bank funds; sham transactions with related parties; borrowing funds from the Bank by misrepresentation; falsifying/fabricating books of accounts, entries, vouchers and financial statements; furnishing false, incorrect or misleading information; siphoning off funds including various loan proceeds," the CBI said.

It further said the allegations were based on a forensic audit report.

Searches are being conducted today at the premises of the accused including said private company at Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram.

Further details in the case are awaited. (ANI)

