CBI books Ratul Puri, 4 others in bank fraud case

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 : The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday booked Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and the then executive director of Moser Baer, and four others in connection with fraud worth Rs 354 crore.

CBI also conducted searches at six places, including the office of Moser Baer India Limited in New Delhi's Okhla and residential premises of present and former directors of the company.



Besides Ratul, those who were booked by the investigating agency are -- Deepak Puri, Nita Puri, Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma.

They have been booked for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption on the complaint filed by Murali Chetturi, Deputy General Manager employed at the Central Bank of India.

Ratul is also an accused in Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

The Income Tax (I-T) department had, last week, attached Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of $40 million of businessmen Ratul Puri and Deepak Puri.

Also, properties of both under Benami Property Transactions Act, including one immovable property registered in name of Ramaa Advisors Pvt Ltd. situated at APJ Abul Kalam Road (Aurengzeb Road) was attached.

