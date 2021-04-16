CBI condoles death of its former boss Ranjit Sinha

Sinha, a 1974 batch IPS officer of the Bihar cadre, succumbed to Covid-19 a day after testing positive, according to CBI sources.

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) condoled the death of its former director Ranjit Sinha, who breathed his last on Friday morning.

In a statement, CBI in-charge Director Praveen Sinha said, "Our heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved family in this hour of intense grief. May his soul rest in peace".

The CBI also said that it is deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Sinha and extended its deepest condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family and prays to the Almighty to give the family the strength and fortitude to bear their loss at this time of great sorrow.

The CBI said that Sinha took over as the 26th Director of the CBI on December 3, 2012 and retired on December 2, 2014.

It said that prior to joining as Director, CBI, Sinha was Director General of ITBP and had earlier held several important positions in the CBI including the post of Joint Director and DIG.

It said that Sinha served as Superintendent of Police of Madhubani, Saharsa and Railways (Patna). He had also served as DIG, Magadh Range, Gaya. He had served in CRPF as IG (Ops) at Srinagar, IG (Pers) at Directorate General and ADG in ITBP, it added.

The CBI said that Sinha, a post graduate in Science from Patna University, had an M.Phil from IIPA, New Delhi and a Diploma in HR Management from Wollongong University, Australia.

"He was decorated with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 1991 and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 1997," the CBI said.

