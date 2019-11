New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The CBI was conducting searches at around 169 places across the country on Tuesday in recent cases of bank frauds involving more than Rs 7,000 crore.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered around 35 cases related to bank frauds.

The searches are being conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Dadra & Nager Haveli.

aks/rtp