CBI conducts searches at 18 locations, arrested 7 in NPCC bribery case

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have arrested 7 persons including public servants in an alleged bribery case pertaining to contracts awarded by National Projects Construction Corporation Ltd.

The case is regarding bribe amounting Rs 25 lakh for processing and passing of bills for contracts awarded by National Projects Construction Corporation Ltd.



Searches were conducted at the premises of accused public servants, middleman and other individuals at 18 locations in Delhi, Silchar, Jalpaiguri, Guwahati, and Gwalior. The CBI claimed to have recovered several incriminating documents as proceeds of the searches.

Further details are awaited (ANI)

