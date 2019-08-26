CBI confronts PC with co-accused

<br>While seeking extension of custody of Chidambaram, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta held back the identity of the co-accused, but said some more accused would be brought face-to-face with him.

The judge extended the CBI remand of Chidambaram by another four days, till August 30.

Mehta also said that the CBI has come to know about numerous e-mails which co-related with other documents. Sister probe agencies have also shared with CBI some information about the role of the accused and this would be put before Chidambaram.

Chidambaram's counsel Kapil Sibal, however, claimed that there was no document supporting the allegation that Chidambaram was paid USD five million and 4.5 million. He said the former Finance Minister was not asked anything about the bank account or the payment. He also said that the CBI has not disclosed the identity of the co-accused who confronted Chidambaram. Mehta, on the other hand, referred to the statement of Indrani Mukerjea and a bundle of e-mails. The Investigating Officer also showed the case diary which was paginated but was not bound as is the legal requirement. The judge said further police custody of Chidambaram was justified.