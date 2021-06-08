CBI continues probe into former Andhra minister Vivekananda Reddy's murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths on Tuesday questioned Hidayatullah, who worked as computer operator at Vivekananda Reddy's house. The investigating officials also questioned Vivekananda Reddy's driver Dastagiri for a second consecutive day.

Amaravati, June 8 (IANS) The CBI, which resumed its investigation into the murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, the uncle of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, continued its probe for a second consecutive day on Tuesday in the state's Kadapa.

The CBI officials questioned the duo at the central prison guest house. Dastagiri was grilled for seven hours on Monday.

The driver was also questioned in Delhi by the CBI officials last month. He was again called for interrogation. They are believed to have questioned him on why he stopped working with Vivekananda Reddy six months before the murder. He was also reportedly grilled on his financial dealings and other matters.

With the questioning of the driver and the computer operator, the CBI has resumed investigations which had been put on hold due to the pandemic situation.

Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered at his home in Pulivendula in Kadapa district on March 15, 2019.

The 68-year-old former minister and former MP was alone at his house when unidentified persons barged in and killed him. He was killed hours before he was to launch the YSR Congress Party's election campaign in Kadapa.

Though three Special Investigation Teams (SITs) conducted the probe, they failed to solve the mystery.

It was in July last year that the CBI began its probe into the case. This came four months after the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered a probe by the central agency, following petitions filed by Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Suneetha Reddy, her husband and others.

In April this year, Suneetha Reddy found fault with the delay in the probe by the CBI.

Claiming that it was a political murder, she visited CBI headquarters in Delhi to enquire about the delay in the probe by the central agency.

She reiterated that she has doubts about some of her family members. She said though it has been more than two years since the murder of her father, those involved have not been arrested.

--IANS

ms/vd