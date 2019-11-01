CBI court dismisses CM Reddy's petition seeking exemption from personal attendance in disproportionate assets case

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): A CBI court on Friday dismissed the petition of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking exemption from personal attendance before it in the alleged disproportionate assets case.

Reddy, who took over as the Chief Minister in May this year, has recently filed the petition seeking exemption from personal attendance citing "constitutional" responsibilities.

The CBI argued that Reddy had tried to influence witnesses when he was merely a Member of Parliament. The agency also stated that if he is given exemption he may influence the witnesses.The court had concluded the arguments on this petition on October 18 and the verdict was pronounced today in which the exemption was denied.Meanwhile, other accused in this case YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy, Srilakshmi and Rajagopal appeared before the CBI court.Reacting to the court's verdict, BJP Leader Lanka Dinakaran said that there are no additional facilities for those who are in the government as the law is equal for all."The CBI court has directed CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend the court personally and there are no additional facilities for those who are in the government as the law is equal for all," he said."Recently, in Chidambaram bail case also, the court had quoted the judge's comments on Jagan case while talking about the seriousness of the offence. No one can get additional and specific relief in the court by a position as the law takes its own course of action," Dinakar added. (ANI)