CBI court grants bail to Rajesh Dhanda in corruption case

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here on Thursday granted bail to Rajesh Dhanda in a corruption case.

The CBI Special Judge Virender Bhat granted bail to Dhanda asking him to furnish a personal bond and surety of Rs 1 lakh.

The court also directed him not to leave the country without permission. The court also imposed conditions that he shall not influence witnesses and tamper with evidence.



The court said that he will make himself available for interrogation whenever required by the agency.

The court noted that no cogent material has been pointed out by the prosecution to show that Dhanda is a flight risk, that is, he is likely to abscond, if released on bail or that he would tamper with the evidence by influencing or intimidating the witnesses.

Dhanda's defence counsel Arshdeep Singh Khurana and Sanjay Abbot told the court that no cogent material was pointed out by the CBI that he tried to influence witnesses or flee from justice.

On December 31, Dhanda was arrested by CBI along with Ludhiana's Additional Director General of DRI Chander Shekhar and Anoop Joshi in an alleged bribery case of Rs 25 lakh. (ANI)

