CBI court reserves order on Ratul Puri's surrender application

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Special CBI court on wednesday reserved the order on surrender application of Businessman Ratul Puri, who is accused in AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar will pass the order on Puri's application tomorrow.

Puri moved the application, through Advocate Vijay Aggarwal and stated that he wants to surrender before the CBI court in the ED case of Agusta Westland money laundering case.



Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, who is appearing for Ratul Puri argued: "Today, there is an arrest warrant against me. I want to surrender but the ED does not want to arrest me right now. Can I be deprived of my right to move bail plea? I wish to surrender. They do not want to take me into their custody."

Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh said that ED cannot take him in their custody since Puri is already in the remand of ED in the Moser Baer bank fraud case.

"We cannot take him into custody. Law doesn't permit us. He is already in custody in another case. He has no control over his body. How can he come and say take me in custody in AgustaWestland case?" he said. (ANI)