CBI court room is fortress ahead of Chidambaram case

Chidambaram, whose CBI custody ends on Monday, is being produced before the trial court where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to seek his further custody.

On Thursday, the former Union Minister was remanded to CBI custody till August 26. Chidambaram was arrested by the agency in the INX Media case.

The court room of Special CBI judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, which deals with criminal cases pertaining to MPs and MLAs, was packed ahead of the hearing.

There was heavy deployment of police at the court room.

A large crowd of lawyers, journalists and general public waited inside for the proceedings to begin. Chidambaram's counsel and senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi was present at the court. CBI counsel and public prosecutor Padmini Singh too was present, while senior advocate Dayan Krishnan from Chidambaram's legal team was there for the proceedings. Earlier, Chidambaram suffered a setback as the Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain his petition challenging the Delhi High Court's dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in the INX Media scam.