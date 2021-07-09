CBI court sends 2 persons to 3 years' rigorous imprisonment

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday sentenced a then official of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies and a private person to three years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 55,000 in connection with a case related to the investigation undertaken by the agency into a matter related to Cooperative Group Housing Societies.

Am agency spokesperson said that the CBI court sentenced Deen Bandhu Prasad, then LDC, working in the office of Registrar of Cooperative Societies in the national capital, and Ashutosh Pant, a private person, to three years' rigorous imprisonment besides slapping a fine of Rs 55,000 on each of them.

The CBI had registered a case against the then Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Parliament Street, and others in November 2005 on the orders of Delhi High Court which had directed the CBI to conduct a probe into 135 cooperative group housing societies, including Birla Udyog Employees CGHS Ltd, having its registered office at Sabzi Mandi in Delhi.

The official said that it was alleged that Prasad and Pant had entered into a conspiracy in 2003-04 with a common objective of cheating the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the allotment of land to Birla Udyog Employees CGHS Ltd on the basis of a false list of 119 members forwarded to the DDA by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

The official said that it was also alleged that in pursuant to the said conspiracy, Pant had illegally started to control the affairs of the defunct society, Birla Udyog Employees CGHS Ltd, to facilitate its revival.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet in the matter in January 2007.

