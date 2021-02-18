CBI court sends ex-Director of Telecom in UP to 3-year jail

Lucknow/New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Almost 33 years after the case of corruption, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here has sentenced D.P. Srivastava, then Director of North Area, Telecom posted in Bareilly to undergo three years imprisonment in a corruption case.

A CBI spokesperson in Delhi said that a Special CBI Judge sentenced Srivatsava to three years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 70,000 and Delhi-based Pradeep Godhwani, partner of Grand Timber Industries to undergo the imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000.