CBI court sentences 5 to 7 yrs jail for corruption

The five are Ramdev Prasad, the then section in charge of the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation, K.K. Prasad, the then dealing assistant, B.C. Kaibarta, then SPM, Haripur Post Office and two private persons, Bidhan Chandra Roy and Ajay Kumar Singha.

Asansol (West Bengal), March 18 (IANS) A CBI court here has sentenced five persons, including three officials, to seven years rigorous imprisonment in connection with a corruption case.

The court also imposed fine of Rs 30,000 each on Ramdev Prasad, Prasad and Kaibarta, and Rs 10,000 each on Roy and Singha.

The court verdict came in the case registered by the CBI in connection with a corruption case, following allegations that the accused entered into a conspiracy with each other and initiated false PF loan applications in the name of two officials of the colliery, got loans of Rs 50,000 each sanctioned and withdrew the amounts from Haripur Post Office by opening false accounts in their names.

The CBI, after probing the case, filed a charge sheet in the court of special judge, CBI cases, Asansol against the accused.

