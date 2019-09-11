CBI crime manual set to undergo revision

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to undergo revision of its crime manual, which lays down the standard operating procedures, the agency confirmed on Wednesday.

"The crime manual was last revised in 2005. Since then there have been some amendments in the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Supreme Court has also given a large number of judgments," a CBI spokesperson said.



CBI said that cybercrime was not as prevalent as it is now.

"Work is underway to increase coordination between various states, police forces regarding modus operandi of how inter-state crimes are connected. Earlier very few people who had committed crimes were wanted outside India and vice versa," the spokesperson said.

"Now the CBI also gets requests from other countries. This is the roadmap for the long term," the agency further said.

The CBI had, on September 4 and 5, organised a two-day conference on cybercrime investigation and forensics, where more than fifty officers from different organisations and states participated.

This was the first-ever conference on the subject organised by the CBI at the national level. (ANI)

