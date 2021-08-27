CBI files 11 cases in connection with post-poll violence in Bengal

To probe the cases, the Centre has provided CRPF security cover to the CBI teams amid apprehension of locals and the state administration disrupting the investigation.

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) As part of its probe into the serious cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 11 separate cases -- filed earlier by the local police in the state -- the agency said on Friday.

The agency said that so far it has registered eleven separate cases after being handed over the probe by the Calcutta High Court.

The first case was earlier registered at the Gangnapur poice station in Nadia district on May 3 against 12 accused persons and unknown others charged with attacking a victim with bamboo sticks and choppers.

The second case was earlier registered at the Kotulpur police station in Bankura district on July 4 against three accused on the allegations that they along with other unknown persons had abducted a victim on May 6, whose body was found near a pond two days later.

The third case was earlier registered at the Chapra police station in Nadia district on May 14 against eight persons accused of assaulting a man with chopper.

The fourth case was earlier filed at the Indus police station in Bankura district on June 10 against 30 accused and other unknown persons on the allegations that they had attacked few houses in the area with weapons and had also sexually harassed the female members. They also allegedly kidnapped a person and later hanged him from a tree.

The fifth case was earlier registered at the Nabagram police station in Murshidabad district on May 10 against three persons accused of gang-rape.

The sixth case was registered at the Narkeldanga police station in Kolkata on May 2 against 7-8 unknown persons accused of attacking a victim with sticks.

The seventh case was earlier registered at the Bhatpara police station in North 24 Parganas district on June 6 against four persons accused of visiting the house of a victim and abusing him and other family members. One of the accused allegedly hurled a bomb on the forehead of the victim, leading to his death.

The eighth case was earlier filed at the Tufanganj police station in Coochbehar district on May 5 against 16 persons accused of assaulting two persons of which one died.

The ninth case was earlier registered at the Kotwali police station in Nadia district on June 14 against 10 persons for allegedly breaking into the house of the complainant with weapons.

"They allegedly ransacked the house of the complainant and dragged out her husband, who was later shot dead," the CBI stated.

The 10th case was earlier filed at the Ketugram police station in East Burdwan district in connection with the brutal killing of a 22-year-old youth.

The 11th case was earlier registered at the Usthi police station in South 24 Parganas district against six persons accused of assaulting the complainant and his family members. The complainant's younger son lost his life after being shot from a close range.

