CBI files case over JEE (Mains) scam, raids 20 locations

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case on the allegations of irregularities being committed in the ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021 in a private engineering college.

It has registered a case against a private company and others including its Directors and three employees, private persons (conduits), and other unknown persons.

It was alleged that the said company and its directors were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission in top NITs in consideration of huge amount by solving the question paper of the applicants, through remote access, from a chosen examination centre in Haryana's Sonepat.

It was also alleged that the accused used to obtain Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, the user IDs, passwords, and post dated cheques of aspiring students in different parts of country as security and once admission was done, they used to collect heavy amount ranging from Rs 12-15 lakh per candidate.

Searches are being conducted at 19 places including at Delhi & NCR, Pune, Jamshedpur, Indore, and Bengaluru which led to recovery of 25 laptops, seven computers, around 30 post-dated cheques along with voluminous incriminating documents, and devices.

"Several persons are being questioned," the CBI stated.

