CBI files cases in Deoria shelter home exploitation case

The agency registered cases against Maa Vindhyavasini Mahila Evam Balika Sanrakshan Griha's Director Girija Tripathi and Superintendent Kanchan Lata Tripathi on basis of the FIRs registered by the state police for wrongful confinement, trafficking, sexual harassment, sexual assault, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty under IPC, provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences and Juvenile Justice Act among others, a CBI official said.

In August last year, authorities rescued 24 girls from the shelter home, which has 42 inmates. A medical examination confirmed the sexual abuse of 34 inmates out of 42.

The matter came to light against the backdrop of the alleged sexual abuse of young girls at a state-funded shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur which led to massive public outcry.