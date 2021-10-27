CBI files charge sheet against 15 for causing loss to National Insurance

Guwahati, Oct 27 (IANS) The CBI has filed charge sheet before a special court in Guwahati against 15 accused including several former senior officials of National Insurance Company for causing loss of Rs 47.68 lakh by means of forgery, agency sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier registered a case against the accused, who in connivance with each other, made false, forged and fabricated FIRs by using crime numbers of genuine FIRs of various police stations of Assam.