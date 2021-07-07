CBI files charge sheet against 2 doctors in DA case

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) The CBI on Wednesday said that it has filed a charge sheet against Dr Sunita Gupta, the then Senior DMO, Northern Railway, Divisional Hospital, Charbagh, Lucknow and her husband Dr Rajeev Gupta, a Professor at King George Medical College, in connection with disproportionate assets case.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official said that the agency has filed the charge sheet against the two in the CBI court in Lucknow.

The official said that the probe revealed that Dr Sunita Gupta was allegedly found to be in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.59 crore and her husband was found to have abetted the alleged offence.

The CBI registered a case on May 23, 2019, against both of them on the allegations of possessing disproportionate assets to their known sources of income.

The searches conducted earlier at the premises of Dr Sunita Gupta had led to recovery of documents pertaining to properties of an amount of Rs 1.59 crore and also cash of Rs 9.43 lakh from her bank locker.

