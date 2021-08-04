CBI files charge sheet against 7 in NTC Ltd case

A CBI spokesperson said the agency has filed a charge sheet in the court of the special judge, CBI Cases, in Mumbai against R.K. Sharma, then director (tech) and CMD, NTCL, New Delhi; Brijendra Kumar Mishra, then director (finance), NTCL, New Delhi; Vasant Dinkar Zope, then chief general manager/office-in-charge, NTCL, Mumbai; Subhas J Chaudhary, then manager (material and assets sale) NTCL, Mumbai; Rajeshwar Kumar Sharma, then company secretary (AS), NTCL, New Delhi; Piyush Metha, director of ME Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd; and another official from the ME Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd.

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Wednesday that it has filed a charge sheet against then officials of Narional Textile Corporation Limited (NTCL) and other for causing a loss of Rs 64.35 lakh.

The CBI had registered a case on July 29, 2019 against seven accused persons, including the then directors and company secretary of NTCL and officials of a private company based out of Mumbai.

It was alleged that certain officials of NTCL and the director of the Mumbai-based private company had conspired with each other, and public servants had given open land of a Mumbai based private mill on lease to the said private company in 2009 at cheaper than the prevailing rates in that area during the relevant period.

He said that during investigation, searches were conducted at seven places of the accused persons and the private company, which resulted in recovery of various incriminating documents.

--IANS

aks/arm