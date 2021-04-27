CBI files charge sheet against former Karnataka minister in scam

According to a CBI release, Baig allegedly received several crores of rupees from the firm for election expenditure.

Bengaluru, April 27 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge sheet before the special CBI court here against former Karnataka minister R. Roshan Baig and others involved in the I-Monetary Advisory scam.

In its charge sheet, the CBI said that Baig was utilising the IMA funds for day-to-day expenditure including salaries of employees of his firm besides spending funds for various social and cultural activities in his constituency to increase his popularity.

The IMA scam involves unauthorised deposits raised to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore from around one lakh investors, and these funds diverted to Baig, so that the the firm could continue its illegal activities.

Since the CBI took over this case, it has registered four cases and filed three charge sheets and three supplementary charge sheets against 33 accused including IMA Managing Director and CEO Mansoor Khan and its directors, several private persons, revenue and police officials.

It was alleged that the said group had raised unauthorised deposits and cheated the public by failing to repay the principal and as well as the promised returns. These funds were allegedly diverted for acquiring properties, paying bribe amounts etc. Several properties including moveable and immovable were identified and attached under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishment (KPIDFE) Act by the competent authority.

