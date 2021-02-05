CBI files chargesheet against 9 police personnel in Kerala custodial death case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 5 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Kochi against nice police personnel, including a woman official, on charges of assaulting to death an accused in a financial fraud case.



According to the charge sheet, Rajkumar died on June 21, 2019 in judicial custody, after being kept in illegal custody and brutally assaulted.

The CBI had examined and cited 152 witnesses, 145 documents, and 32 material objects in the case. This case was registered on the orders of the High Court of Kerala and registered by the CBI on January 24 last year.

Further investigation against Superintendent of Police Venugopal, Deputy SP Shams and others including jail authorities and doctors is underway. (ANI)

