CBI files chargesheet against firm for causing Rs 36 cr loss to govt

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a Charge Sheet against a partner of a Mumbai based private company, proprietor of another private firm, and others in the court on the allegations of causing Rs 36 crore loss to Government.



The accused were identified as Sanjeev Chandan, Sandesh Salgaonkar, proprietor, and MM Amare.

CBI had registered a case in 2016 on the complaint by the Project and Equipment Corporation of India Ltd (PEC), a Govt of India enterprise in 2016.

CBI said that it was alleged that a Partner of Mumbai based private company had obtained pre-shipment credit for the export of agricultural products from the complainant company PEC Ltd.

It was further alleged that the said accused entered into a conspiracy with two others including the Proprietor of another private company.

The other two accused had allegedly signed the Tripartite Agreements as Custom House Agent (CHA), without having a CHA License.

It was also alleged that they had even allowed the said partner of Mumbai-based private company to use their letterhead and stamps on some of the TRs which were actually not signed by them.

A major part of agricultural products for which the pre-shipment credit was taken, was not exported, leading to non-realization of the export proceeds. Thus, they were able to cheat M/s PEC Ltd to an extent of Rs. 36,03,85,086 (approx), which caused loss to the company.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed. (ANI)

