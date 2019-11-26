CBI files chargesheet against Vindhyawasini group promoters in bank fraud case

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against directors and promoters of Vindhyavasini group in its probe into Rs 457-crore bank fraud case.

A senior CBI official said here that the agency filed the chargesheet against its promoters and directors for allegedly diverting funds to 18 shell companies floated by them for wrongful gains.

On September 27 this year, the CBI has arrested Chairman and MD of Vindhyavasini Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd Vijay Rajendra Prasad Gupta from Haridwar in connection with the bank fraud case.

The agency registered four cases against the group in April last year on the complaint of the State Bank of India for bank fraud to the tune of Rs 457 crore. The agency has also registered two FIRs in 2016 for bank fraud to the tune of Rs 305 crore. The companies promoters Vijay R. Prasad Gupta and Ajay R. Prasad Gupta are brothers who were directors of the companies at the time of the loan being sanctioned. aks/prs