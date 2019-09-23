CBI files fresh Chargesheet against Talwar, others

The chargesheet names Deepak Talwar, Yasmeen Kapoor, Maya B. Puri and firms M/S Stone Travel Private Limited, M/S Cedar Travels, Deepak Talwar & Associates and Asia Field Limited.

The document was filed before Special CBI Judge Anil Kumar Sisodia, who listed the matter for hearing on October 1.

On the next date of hearing, the court will decide on the point of taking cognisance of the document.

The chargesheet is filed under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Talwar was deported from Dubai in January 2019. He is accused of using his clout to influence aviation policy during the UPA-II era.