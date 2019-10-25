CBI files review petition against Chidambaram's bail

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its order granting bail to former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in the INX media corruption case.

The CBI, in its review petition filed by advocate Rajat Nair, requested the top court to grant a hearing on his plea challenging the October 22 order of granting bail to the former Union minister.

The CBI submitted that the finding rendered by the top court was clearly contrary to the record and amounts to error apparent on the face of the record.

On October 18, the court had reserved its order on the former minister's plea. That time, the CBI had opposed Chidambaram's bail plea, saying that he had tried to "pressurise and influence" key witnesses in the INX Media case.

Now, the CBI has sought review of the observation wherein the top court had said that details are also not available as to when, where and how those witnesses were approached.

The top court also observed that there were no details about the form like SMS, e-mail, letter or telephonic calls and the persons who have approached the material witnesses.

"The CBI has no direct evidence against the appellant regarding the allegation of appellant directly or indirectly influencing the witnesses. As rightly contended by the senior counsel for the appellant (Chidambaram), no material particulars were produced before the High Court as to when and how those two material witnesses were approached," the top court said on October 22.

The CBI has sought review of the top court observation that the allegations in the case are based on documents.

"More particularly, there is no material to show that the appellant (Chidambaram) or his men have been approaching the said witness so as to influence the witness not to depose against the appellant or his son," the top court has observed.

"... the said allegation was not a mere averment of the investigating agency, but was based on the cogent material available with it and as such could not have been rebutted without even perusing the material available on record. In view of this ground alone, the judgment rendered by this court is liable to be reviewed," the CBI said in its plea seeking review of the top court order.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21, and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in judicial custody. After his bail plea was dismissed by the Delhi High Court, Chidmabaram approached the apex court.

The CBI has chargesheeted him with the other accused in the INX Media corruption case.