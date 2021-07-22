CBI files supplementary charge sheet against 4 in chit fund scam

A CBI spokesperson here said that the supplementary charge sheet was filed against Mohammad Afzal Hussain, the then Legal Advisor, Antara Mukherjee, Biswajit Bera, and Tapan Saha aka Tapan Sahoo, all then Directors of Silicon Group of Companies in connection with a chit fund scam before a court in Guwahati.

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet against four persons in connection with its probe into a chit fund case in Assam.

The CBI had registered a case on August 22, 2015 and during probe, it was revealed that the accused had allegedly collected large public funds amounting to Rs 9.39 crore till 2013 in the form of deposits by issuing 'product registration letter' or 'secured redeemable debentures' to a large number of investors.

The investors of the company's Nagaon and other branches operating in Assam were cheated through non-refund of their investment and the amount was misappropriated by the accused including Directors of the companies, he said.

The CBI filed the charge sheet on October 10, 2018.

