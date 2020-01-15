CBI initiates probe into violation of Patnitop Master Plan

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a preliminary enquiry in the alleged violations of the master plan of Patnitop area in Jammu and Kashmir by the hotel owners and commercial establishments owners in conspiracy with the public servants, officials said.

CBI Spokesperson Nitin D. Wakankar said that the CBI registered the PE to probe the allegations of the violations of the Master Plan of Patnitop area by hotel owners/commercial establishment owners, in conspiracy with public servants serving at Patnitop Development Authority and others, on the Jammu and Kashmir High Court order dated December 31, 2019.

According to the CBI official, the High Court passed the order on the basis of a PIL filed by the President of Hotel and Restaurant Association, Patnitop, in which he alleged about glaring violation of the Master Plan of Patnitop area, resulting in 70 per cent of the hotels and restaurants having been constructed without permission. In his PIL he also alleged that constructions have been illegally done on green buffer areas, forest land, State land including Kahcharai land in connivance with officials of Patnitop Development Authority and others. Wakankar said that the CBI has constituted a team of more than 30 officers, who are presently camping at Patnitop, Udhampur and Jammu in connection with this enquiry.