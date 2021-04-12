CBI interrogates Deshmukh's assistants, Waze's drivers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday questioned two personal assistants (PA) of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the corruption charges levelled against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Both of them were summoned by CBI on the same day.



Apart from the personal assistants of Deshmukh, two drivers of suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze were also interrogated by the CBI into the matter.

The CBI is investigating the allegations of extortion made by Singh against Deshmukh.

The agency had earlier recorded the statement of former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze, complainant Jaishri Patil, ACP Sanjay Patil, and Mahesh Shetty (a close aide of Waze).

The Supreme Court had on April 8 dismissed the petitions filed by the Maharashtra government and Deshmukh challenging the Bombay High Court order directing a preliminary inquiry by the CBI into the allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled against him by Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh had filed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the apex court, challenging Bombay High Court's April 5 order.

Deshmukh tendered his resignation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 5 after the Bombay High Court order. The court also directed the agency to register an FIR if any cognizable offence is found.

In his letter to Thackeray, Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month. (ANI)

