CBI joint surprise searches at 30 department across country (Ld)

A CBI official said that the joint surprise checks have been undertaken in conjuction with vigilance wing of concerned central government deparments or organisations at various locations across different states and union territories.

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) n Friday conducted a special drive on joint surprise checks as part of preventive vigilance exercise across 25 states and union territories in the premises of over 30 departments of the government.

The official said that the checks were conducted at more than 25 states and union territories in the premises of around 30 departments or organisations of the central government to unearth any wrong-doing at places which are prone to corruptible practices while rendering services or implementing projects of the government.

The official said that CBI sleuths carried out searches at various cites or towns including Cachar, Badarpur, Shillong, Agartala, Tezpur, Guwahati, Imphal, Port Blair, Itarsi, Agra, Singrauli, Goa, Meerut, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Jammu, Haridwar, Naya Raipur, Ahmedabad, Gandhi Nagar, Bhusawal, Jagadhri, Firozpur, Chandigarh, Virudh Nagar, Shivakasi, Arrakonan, Hosur, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Madhavram, Manali, Ennore Port, Mumbai, Vasi, Howrah, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Vishakhapatnam, Sunder Nagar, Patna, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Kottam and Cochin.

The central government departments covered by JSCs include Food Corporation of India, Railways, General Reserve Engineer Force (a parent cadre of BRO), NIT Manipur, Andaman Public Works Department, Ordinance Factory, CSD Godown, North Coal Fields Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation, Directorate of Light House and Light Ship, Defence Estate Office, Inland Container Depot (ICD), SECL, NTPC Western Region-2, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Office of Sr DEE, UT Engineering Wing, Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation, Container Freight Station, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizer Factory, NDMC, Fire Department and North MCD, BSNL, GST, Postal Department, CPWD, Military Engineering Service, Rourkela Steel Plant, NBCC, CCL, Customs Export Division, Cochin Ship Yard etc.

The documents and records obtained in joint surprise checks are being scrutinised for further necessary action.

