CBI nabs 2 Mumbai IT officials for graft

The arrested officials were identified as Dilip Kumar and Ashish Kumar, both attached as Inspectors of the ITD Investigation Unit-I in Ballard Pier, Mumbai.

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has nabbed two Income Tax Department officials for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh, an official said here on Friday.

Third accused, Inspector S.N. Rai, has been named by the CBI and further investigations are underway.

According to the CBI, following a complaint, a case was registered against the accused trio who demanded the bribe amount from the complainant for helping him out during a probe by the ITD.

The agency sleuths set up a trap and nabbed the two inspectors, while accepting the bribe of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh from the complainant.

The CBI also raided two places in Mumbai and one in New Delhi comprising official and residential premises of the accused duo.

It led to the recovery of Rs 700,000 cash and incriminating documents relating to investments in the realty sector by one of the accused. The two will be produced before a Special CBI court later.

