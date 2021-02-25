CBI nabs 2 officials in connection with bribery case in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a Customs Department Assistant Commissioner and a Superintendent in Mumbai over an alleged bribery case.



"Acting on a complaint, a case was registered against an Assistant Commissioner(P) Customs and a Superintendent, Customs (R&I), New Customs House, Mumbai. Both the arrested accused were produced today before the competent court, Mumbai and remanded to Police Custody till February 27," said the CBI in a statement.

The agency said that a Kolhapur-based private company had allegedly purchased 74 kilograms of silver from an Ahmedabad-based private company on October 5, 2020. Out of which, 60 kilograms of silver were transported from Gujarat to Maharashtra in two packages which were seized on October 6 last year by the Customs in Mumbai.

After the complainant attended the enquiry before the Superintendent, the Superintendent took the complainant to the Assistant Commissioner, who allegedly demanded a bribe from the complainant for the release of the seized silver, said the CBI.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the Superintendent red-handed for accepting the bribe of Rs 2 lakh. During the investigation, the Assistant Commissioner was also caught. Searches at the office and residence of both the accused were conducted, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents," the statement added. (ANI)





