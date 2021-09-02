CBI nabs own sleuth for faking Anil Deshmukh 'clean-chit report'

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) In a huge embarrassment, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that it has raided and arrested its own official for allegedly conniving to prepare a 'purported' clean-chit given to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, here on Thursday.

The raids took place in New Delhi and Allahabad while the arrest took place early Thursday, hours after the CBI had swooped on Deshmukh's son-in-law Gaurav Chaturvedi and his Nagpur-based lawyer Anand Daga late on Wednesday evening, from Worli in Mumbai.