CBI nabs two Central Railway officials for graft

Following a complaint, the CBI lodged a case against engineer M.L. Gupta and clerk Sanjeev Rade and arrested them after laying a trap. They will be produced before a Special CBI Court on Tuesday.

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday arrested a Central Railway Divisional Engineer and a clerk working at the Bhusawal division for alleged bribery in awarding two tenders, officials said here.

Giving details, the CBI officials said that as per the complainant, the duo had demanded a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh for issuing Letters of Acceptance for two tenders.

The complainant was shortlisted in July 2021 in the tendering process for major repair works to the CR's Bhusawal Zone staff quarters and service buildings worth around Rs 1.34 crore, and upgradation contract for the rail Coach Care Centre, worth another Rs 1.13 crore.

Following the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the duo red-handed while accepting the part bribe of Rs 200,000 (Gupta) and Rs 40,000 (Rade).

The CBI sleuths subsequently also raided the offices and residential premises of the two accused and recovered another Rs 15 lakh from Gupta. Further investigations are underway.

--IANS

qn/vd