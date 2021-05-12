CBI officer Ragothaman who probed Rajiv Gandhi case dies

Chennai, May 12 (IANS) The CBI officer who was part of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case investigation, K. Ragothaman passed away in Chennai on Wednesday due to Covid-19. He was 75.

His funeral will be held under Covid protocol.

The former CBI officer was admitted in a private hospital in Chennai a couple of days ago owing to Covid and he breathed his last at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. He has four children and his wife predeceased him.