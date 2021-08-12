CBI officers who probed high-profile cases awarded with HM's medal

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) As many as 15 officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been conferred with the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for 2021 for their high professional standards of investigation of crime.

* Vijay Kumar Shukla, Addtional SP, SC-II, New Delhi

* Sham Datt, Dy SP, ACB, Jammu

* Kaushal Kishore Singh, Dy SP, EOB, Ranchi

* Rajender Singh Gosain, Dy SP, ACB, Srinagar

* Ananda Krishanan T.P., Dy SP, SCB, Thiruvananthapuram

* Atul Hajela, Dy SP, ACB, Bhopal

* Maharshi Ray Hajong, Dy SP, ACB, Guwahati

* Ashutosh Kumar, Dy SP, ACB, Bhopal

* Sardar Singh Chauhan, Inspector, ACB, Cochin

* Ravinder Kumar, Inspector, AC-I, New Delhi

* A. Bama, Inspector, ACB, Chennai

* Rakesh Kumar Srivastava, Inspector, AC-IV, Bhopal

* Deepak, Inspector, SC-III, New Delhi

* Pachaiammal Sampath Kumar, Inspector, ACB, Chennai

* Tarun Gaur, Inspector, EO-III, New Delhi

A CBI official said that Additional SP Vijay Kumar Shukla had solved the Sathankulam double murder case. The deaths of P. Jeyraraj and his son J. Benicks, who died after being allegedly tortured in police custody at Sathankulam in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district, had led to a huge row in the state in June last year.

Rajender Singh Gosain, a Deputy SP posted in the agency's ACB unit in Srinagar, had cracked the disprportainate assets case worth Rs 5 crore involving the Development Commissioner of SEZ Surat in Gujarat. He had identified several properties of the accused and also recovered Rs 1.94 crore.

The official said that Maharshi Ray Hajong, a Deputy SP posted with the ACB in Guwahati, has been awarded for for arresting Shwetabh Suman, a 1988 batch IRS officer serving as IT Commissioner while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

The official further said that Sardar Singh Chauhan, who is currently posted as an Inspector with the ACB in Cochin, has been awarded for his probe into the smuggling of gold worth Rs 8 crore from April 27 to May 13, 2019, through the Kochi airport.

He was instrumental in the recovery of 25 kg gold bars valued at more than Rs 8.17 crore which were being smuggled through the airport on May 13, 2019.

The official also said that Rakesh Kumar Srivastava, currently posted as an Inspector in Bhopal, was instrumental in cracking the Vyapam MPPMT case.

Srivatsava had tracked and reced 13 impersonators located in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and had also identified several students and guardians.

