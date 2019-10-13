CBI probe recommended into sale of UP Waqf Boards properties

A senior Home Department official confirmed that a letter recommending the Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry has already been forwarded to the Secretary, Ministry of Personnel, Training and Public Grievances of the Central government and also the probe agency's Director.

The official said: "Two separate FIRs related to the alleged anomalies in the properties of Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards have already been registered in Kotwali police station in Prayagraj and Hazratganj police station in Lucknow."

The FIR at Prayagraj was lodged in 2016 and the one at Lucknow was lodged in March 2017.