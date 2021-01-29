CBI raid at magician P.C. Sorcar (Jr)'s Kolkata residence

Kolkata, Jan 29 (IANS) A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Friday carried out a raid at the house of noted magician P.C. Sorcar Junior in connection with the probe probe into Tower Group's chitfund scam.

According to sources, federal investigation agency sleuths raided the premises of the magician's Mukundapur residence located in the city's Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass.