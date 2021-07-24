CBI raids 40 locations including 2 IAS officers home in J&K arms license case (2nd Ld)

New Delhi/Srinagar, July 24 (IANS) Launching swift action, multiple teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday carried out searches at 40 locations, including residential premises of 2 IAS officials, in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi in connection with its probe into alleged illegal arms license case.

A CBI spokesperson in Delhi said that the agency is conducting searches at around 40 locations including at Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, Rajouri, Anantnag, Baramulla, Delhi at the official and residential premises of then public servants (including IAS Officers).

He said that around 20 gun houses are also being searched.

Another CBI official said that searches began early morning on Saturday.

An agency source revealed that the CBI is carrying out searches at premises of former Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, and another IAS official Neeraj Kumar, among others.

The CBI had registered a case on the consent of Jammu and Kashmir government and further notification from the central government in 2018 and taken over probe from the state police that during the period 2012 to 2016, the district magistrates of various districts of J&K, including Kupwara had fraudulently and illegally issued bulk arms licenses in lieu of a monetary consideration.

--IANS

aks/skp/