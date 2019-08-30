CBI raids at Cantonment Board in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Two teams of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted a raid at Cantonment Board, Kanpur following complaints of irregularities.

According to sources, the CBI teams were receiving complaints of irregularities for a long time hence they conducted a raid at Cantonment Board today.



Reportedly, the CBI teams sealed the cantonment council office and started the proceedings.

Action by the CBI was taken after several complaints of scam in purchase of tenders and land eviction in Cantt area were lodged with the Ministry of Defense in the last two and a half years

Based on these complaints, CBI began with the proceedings by capturing the canteen of the headquarters and its board office. (ANI)

